KILLEEN, Texas — Fort Hood Commanding Lt. Gen.Paul E. Funk II said goodbye to Central Texas Tuesday in an "End of Tour" news conference.

Funk II was promoted last month to the rank of general and assignment as commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

RELATED: "He's an outstanding soldier, leader and patriot" John Cornyn praises General Funk's service to Fort Hood

RELATED: Lt. Gen. Paul Funk to leave Fort Hood, promoted to four star general

RELATED: Fort Hood leaders get proactive on housing issue

RELATED: Commanding General Funk answers questions in Channel 6 exclusive sit-down