Fort Hood continues COVID-19 vaccination push for soldiers

The 1st Cavalry Division has led several vaccination events across the installation to have the shot available wherever troopers may work.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Over the past several weeks the 1st Cavalry Division has worked to increase vaccinations on Fort Hood, the military post said in a release.

The division's surgeon cell and medical personnel have spent a "tremendous" amount of time offering vaccinations and informing soldiers about the vaccine, according to the release.

"The division given more than 300 vaccines since we started the recent rodeos. Many troopers, who are skeptical of getting the vaccine, have not received pertinent information from reliable sources and I have talked to the division’s medical personnel and made it their top priority to talk to those Troopers, dispel misinformation, and educate,” said Lt. Col. Evan Trivette, division surgeon, in a press release.

The division has been leading "vaccine rodeos" across the installation along with AAFES to ensure soldiers have the vaccine available to them in hopes of vaccinating as may soldiers as possible, according to the release.

Troopers from the 1st Cavalry Division, “Air Cav,” received their shots during a vaccine rodeo on Aug. 18, per the release.

“The division is ahead of national averages in vaccinated personnel,” said Trivette. “We will continue to inform and ensure Troopers who want the vaccine have it readily available.”