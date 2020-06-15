FORT HOOD, Texas — Several Fort Hood families will file a federal lawsuit over issues with privatized on-post housing. 6 News first reported on the problems nearly a year ago, when families were forced to stay in hotels after black mold was found inside their home on post. Jessica Scott was living in Comanche Village at the time and claims the toxic mold made all four of her children sick.

She said her family had to take steps to find out what was wrong because Fort Hood Family Housing was not helping them. She said they took black mold samples and sent them to a Florida lab for analysis, and the results came back positive.

Scott said that at one point in time, Fort Hood Family Housing brought in an inspector, who declared that no mold was present inside the home.

Once the official announcement is made today, some of the families and one of the lawyers will be available to discuss specific details in the lawsuit. 6 News Investigative Reporter Andrew Moore is following this story and will have more once the lawsuit is officially filed.

