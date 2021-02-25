Fort Hood leaders share progress on independent review panel findings, recommendations

Post leaders say they are 'nearing completion' on 15 of the 70 recommendations made by the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Top Fort Hood leaders released an update on how they are implementing the recommendations of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee.

The update comes two months after the committee released its examination of the climate and culture on post and identified nine findings and 70 recommendations highlighting areas in need of improvement.

Command Sgt. Maj. Cliff Burgoyne and Lt. Gen. Robert White issued the update Thursday, saying they have "initiated action" on more than 80% of the review committee's recommendations and said they remain in contact with FORSCOM and the Army's People First Task Force to address other recommendations.

Leaders report they have nearly completed 15 of the 70 total recommendations.

The 60-day update said the post has made progress by:

Implementing the III Corps Missing Soldier Reporting Checklist that complements the Army's revised missing soldier policy

Conducting routine barrack checks to identify and report maintenance and safety concerns by command teams

Engaging with local civilian law enforcement and civic leaders on a monthly basis to provide "accurate and timely information" regarding events at Fort Hood

Having the Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board review local businesses that do not meet the safety and health standards in the community. This resulted in both Club Krush in Harker Heights and MJ's Sports Bar and Grill in Killeen being placed off limits.

Establishing changes to the Sexual Harassment and Assault Response Prevention program (SHARP) to allow increased transparency while maintaining victim privacy

Publishing the Teal Hash reports (a summary of significant legal actions taken against sexual assault subjects) monthly before foundational training days for leaders to review and discuss with their soldiers

Leaders said Fort Hood has also initiated action on 27 additional recommendations, including actions like developing the III Corps' Sisters in Arms Mentorship Program that focuses on support and mentorship of female soldiers; the Supporting Warriors Action Teams (SWAT) that the post is implementing at the platoon and company level; and the SHARP Ambassador Program implemented at the team and squad level.

The post said it is also developing a ride along program to allow leaders to join civilian law enforcement officers on local patrol in hopes of enhancing community relations while "ensuring good order and discipline."

"We are also working to embed a military police liaison within each of the surrounding law enforcement departments to increase communication between law enforcement agencies," leaders said in the release.