Fort Hood holiday tradition opens for the season

Nature in Lights is a holiday lights attraction over five miles long

FORT HOOD, Texas — A Fort Hood holiday drive-thru tradition opens inviting the entire family to enjoy the five-and-a-half mile holiday lights attraction at BLORA and help families in need this holiday season.

"Nature in Lights" operates November 11th, 2022 - January 1, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. It's also open on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas.

It's open to all and located at Cottage Road BLDG NAF 126.

This year event organizers are supporting local food pantries and encourage everyone to bring a non-perishable food item and drop it off in the collection bins.

More information provided by event organizers:

Santa’s Village:

Take a break at Santa's Village. Browse vendor booths, purchase crafts, concessions and photos with Santa.

Live Oak Pavilion

5:30 - 11pm

• Thursday - Sun (Nov 17 - Dec 4)

• Nightly (Dec 8 - Dec 24)

Pony Rides at BLORA Ranch $5

• Thursday - Sun (Nov 17 - Dec 4)

• Nightly (Dec 8 - Dec 24)

Cost:

$20 -- Car, Mini-Van & Pick-Up

$35 -- Limos, 15-Passenger Van & RVs

$55 -- 24 Passenger Van

$80 -- 47+ Passenger Van or Larger Bus

How to get there:

From Fort Hood:

Clear Creek Rd orTJ Mills Blvd to Old Ironsides Ave., Turn right on to Old Ironsides Ave., Turn left on to Martin Dr/East Range Rd., Turn right on to North Nolan Rd. for 10 miles, Turn left on Cottage Rd.

From Killeen/Copperas Cove:

Hwy 190 toWSYoung North to Rancier Ave., Turn right on to Rancier Ave/FM 439., Turn left on Sparta Rd., Turn right on Cottage Rd.

From Temple/Belton:

Interstate 35 exit Hwy 190 West, Exit Loop 121 North, Turn left on to Sparta Rd., Turn right on Cottage Rd .

