Military wife speaks out ahead of closed briefing on Fort Hood command climate survey

Maureen Elliott helped author Page 117 of the Fort Hood Independent Review, which details issues with family housing and other facilities.

The anger is evident if you scroll through Maureen Elliott's Twitter feed as she beats the drum on housing inequality at Fort Hood, a day before a closed briefing on the Fort Hood command climate survey.

"I haven't seen anyone from @iiicorps_cg stop by my house as my entire families life is destroyed. Its not #PeopleFirst its #PartnersFirst," she tweeted on Jan. 29.

Elliott is one of many who are angry and tired of what is perceived as not doing enough for those who volunteer to defend the freedoms of the U.S.

The U.S. Army announced in January a $1.1 billion deal, with LendLease, to improve housing conditions at six installations across the country, including Fort Hood.

"Under the guidance of Army senior leaders to ensure readiness of our force and quality of life for soldiers and their families, we have reached an extraordinary milestone with LendLease," Gen. Ed Daly, head of Army Materiel Command, said in a press release. "This additional investment will go a long way in improving the quality of homes for soldiers and their families."

Courtney Hamilton, another loud critic of the Fort Hood housing disaster, tweeted her displeasure with the Army for not cutting ties with LendLease altogether.

"The 100+ families who have lost everything, possession and their health, because of their toxic on post homes deserve an explanation from @USArmy on how exactly giving LendLease $1.1 billion is putting #PeopleFirst They should have lost their contract @ArmyChiefStaff @16thSMA," she tweeted.

Elliott, who helped to author Page 117 of the Fort Hood Independent Review, said the recommendation of an investigation needs to happen sooner rather than later.