FORT HOOD, Texas — Many Fort Hood families have complained for months about mold and other issues with on-post housing. Top officials said Thursday that they are making progress. But is the progress enough for local families?



“There are seven villages with the same complaint. This has been eight months. I'm a new commander here and have been here 60 days, but I own this. We are going to get after it," Lt. Gen. Pat White said

Fort Hood has implemented a reimbursement protocol for families who have been displaced due to housing issues. Officials put up signs with information on who to call for maintenance problems. They are also increasing the amount of time to five day for a tenant to document problems in a unit. Some displaced families returned home.

I've gotten three back in. We are close on a couple more," Col. Clete Goetz said.

Many families that are displaced due to issues with mold or other problems have been relocated. Some families still dealing with issues.

"We've had mold growing up our wall previously. They came painted over it. I called again, they cut out a section of the housing area," one tenant said.

Fort Hood families are asking for more accountability and how they can contact someone with authority when they have ongoing problems.



"The best way is whatever way works for the resident,” a Fort Hood official said.

There doesn’t seem to be to be a set policy in place when it comes to resolving housing issues on post. When asked about the policy, Goetz said, "If you are a private, you have a squadron. That squad leader has a sergeant, that sergeant has a platoon leader."



Another option is to take the issue directly to the brigade commanding officer of your village, especially if you are a civilian spouse.

Fort Hood has 13 housing villages that are overseen by a specific brigade.

"I've told every spouse in the brigade that they can call me, and some do. And I have no problem with that," Goetz said.

How to get reimbursed if you are displaced

For those who have displaced more than one day and fewer than 14 days:

-Reimbursement for meals based on a pre-determined per diem for each location and accordance with the joint travel regulation temporary lodging expenses in the continental United States

-Lodging costs are reimbursed

-Incidentals are reimbursed, meaning laundry costs up to $5 per day, unless laundry facilities are part of lodging.

For people displaced more than 14 days:

-Rent refunded, waved effective as of the date of 1st displacement (prorated)

-Reimbursement for meals based on a pre-determined per diem for each location and accordance with the joint travel regulation temporary lodging expenses in the continental United States

Who to call for maintenance

Maintenance: (254) 532-3133

Community Office: (254) 285-2239

Director of operations: (254) 285-2345

DPW Service Hours: (254) 287-4058

