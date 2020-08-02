FORT HOOD, Texas —

Two soldiers died on Feb. 1 after a car accident on Highway 195 in Williamson County, according to the Fort Hood Press Center. Pvt. Eric Christopher Hogan, 19, and Pvt. Anthony Nevelle Peak Jr., 21, are the two soldiers identified in the crash.

Hogan was from Campton, NH and entered the Army in June 2019 as a cavalry scout. He was assigned to 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, and 1st Cavalry Division since Nov. 2019.

“The Thunder Battalion is deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of Private Eric Hogan,” said Lt. Col. Ronald Sprang, Commander, 2-12 Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Private Hogan. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them in this trying time. He was an important member of the battalion scout platoon and the battalion and his loss is deeply felt."

Hogan’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and an Army Service Ribbon.

Pvt. Anthony Nevelle Peak Jr., 21, was from Mount Dora, FL and entered the Army in June 2017 as an ammunition specialist. He was assigned to the 9th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, and 1st Cavalry Division since May 2019.

"Pvt. First Class Anthony Peak was a valuable member of this team and his loss is felt by his friends and the Soldiers of the Saber Squadron and Greywolf Brigade. Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan McLane and I would like to express our deepest condolences to Anthony's family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time," Col. Kevin Capra, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, said.

Peak’s awards and decorations include two Army Accommodation Medals, a National Defense Service Medal and an Army Service Ribbon.

The accident is still under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Popular on KCENTV.com: