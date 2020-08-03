FORT HOOD, Texas — A Fort Hood solider was found dead at his on-post residence on the evening of March 5, according to Fort Hood officials.

Special agents with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command do not suspect foul play at this time, although they have not completely ruled it out while they continue to investigate the incident.

There is currently no known threat to the surrounding community based on this death.

Officials said that in accordance with Army policy, information on the soldier will not be release until 24 hours after the family is notified. They added that no more information would be released at this time.

Also on KCENTV.com

Military Spouses: The military lifestyle makes getting a college education a challenge

Lady Bears lose season finale, snapping 58 game winning streak

'These passengers will not be released into the general public' | Cruise passengers may be quarantined in SA, officials say

Unlocked vehicles making it easy for burglars, police say