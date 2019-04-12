FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood held a dignified transfer ceremony Tuesday for one of the two soldiers killed in Afghanistan two weeks ago.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 David C. Knadle, 33, was honored at Tuesday's ceremony.

Knadle and another soldier, 25-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr., died in Afghanistan in a helicopter crash while providing security for troops on the ground in Logar Province, according to the Department of Defense.

Both soldiers had been stationed at Fort Hood. They were assigned to the 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division.

Knadle left for a 9-month deployment to Afghanistan in October. He leaves behind his wife and two children in Temple.

Knadle's visitation will be Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton from 4 to 6 p.m., and his funeral will be Thursday at Vista Church in Temple at 10 a.m.

Fuchigami will be laid to rest in Utah Dec. 9

Both funerals are open to the public.