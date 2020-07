The center is closed through July 15

FORT HOOD, Texas — As the coronavirus continues to rage across Central Texas, Fort Hood announced today they have closed the Walker School Age Care Center after two staff members tested positive for the virus.

The facility has closed it's doors to allow, both, staff and children to quarantine. In addition, the facility will undergo a required sanitation procedures to ensure it can re-open on time.

As of now, the facility will remain closed through July 15.