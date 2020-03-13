FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood officials have identified a soldier who was killed during Operation Inherent Resolve on Wednesday.

Spc.* Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias, 27, whose home of record is listed as Hanford, California, was killed March 11 when his unit was engaged by enemy indirect fire at Camp Taji, Iraq. The incident is under investigation.

