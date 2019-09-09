FORT HOOD, Texas — Ft. Hood has released the name of the soldier who died from injuries he sustained while conducting maintenance on a Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

Ft. Hood officials said Private First Class Mason Webber, 22, was conducting maintenance on base when he was injured.

Webber entered the army in March 2018 as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle system maintainer. He was assigned to the 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division in August 2018.

Records show his hometown was listed as Marion, Iowa.

During his service, Webber was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center is investigating the incident.

