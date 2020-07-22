Funeral set for Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales

Gregory Morales' mother Kim Wedel confirmed to 6 News her son's funeral will be July 30.

OKLAHOMA, USA — The funeral for slain Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales will be laid to rest July 30 in Oklahoma, his mother, Kim Wedel, told 6 News Wednesday. Wedel posted to Facebook Tuesday her son's body would be flown home Thursday night.

Wedel said a memorial would also be held on Fort Hood the same day.

Fort Hood announced July 15 Morales' status was changed to active duty, which now allows him to have a burial with full military honors. According to a release from Fort Hood, his status was changed based on "trustworthy investigative updates" into his disappearance with investigators.

Morales was last seen alive August 19. After his disappearance, he was listed as AWOL and later as a deserter.

His remains were found June 19 in a field in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen by the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division, Killeen homicide detectives and Texas Parks and Wildlife officials.