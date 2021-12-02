Funeral set for Harker Heights firefighter who died in crash

Cole Hagen Simmons, 23, died Tuesday morning after his shift with the Harker Heights Fire Department.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Harker Heights firefighter and EMT who died in a car crash earlier this week will be laid to rest next Monday.

According to his obituary, the funeral service for 23-year-old Cole Hagen Simmons will be held on Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption, 303 South Harrison St. in West, Texas.

Simmons will be buried afterward at New Lebanon Cemetery near Aquilla with Firefighter Honors.

Prior to his funeral, there will be a visitation at the Aderhold Funeral Home, 808 South Regan St. in West, Texas from noon until 8 p.m.

Simmons was with the department since August this year. He died early morning Nov. 30 in a car accident after his shift with the Harker Heights Fire Department.

Mayor Spencer H. Smith ordered the City of Harker Heights to fly their flags half-staff through Monday to honor Simmons.