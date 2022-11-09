Greg Abbott announces $13.1 million in grants for Texas military communities

The funds will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to protect jobs in military communities.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Military Preparedness Commission will be giving out $13.1 million in grant funding from its Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program, Greg Abbott announced today.

The grant money is meant to assist military communities across Texas that may be affected by the Base Realignment and Closure process.

The funds will reportedly be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to increase the value of military installations in Texas and protect jobs in those communities.

“In Texas, our support for our nation’s mighty military is long and enduring,” said Governor Abbott. “Today, Texas is the proud home to more than 1.76 million veterans, serving military members, and civilian defense personnel, plus their families."

Abbott explained that the 15 major military installations in Texas add over $114 billion to the economy, and support over 622,000 direct or indirect jobs.

Abbott commends their missions as of the "highest importance to national security", as well as at the forefront of innovation in cybersecurity, space, medicine, and more.

"I look forward to continuing to work with the Texas Legislature, TMPC, and our military communities to support our nation’s military and ensure these installations remain unmatched resources for our nation," continued Abbott.

The DEAAG also announced $15.3 million in grant money earlier this year. Governor Abbott has awarded over $111 million in grants through the DEAAG since 2015.

The following entities will receive FY2022-2023 DEAAG reimbursements:

City of Abilene: $300,000 for Security Sensor Installation at Dyess AFB

City of Corpus Christi: $1,611,159 for Wastewater Collection System Line and Manhole Replacement at NAS Corpus Christi

City of El Paso: $850,000 for Bert Williams – Iron Dust-Off Bypass at Fort Bliss

City of Fort Worth: $350,000 for Anti-Terrorism Protections Security System at NAS JRB Fort Worth

City of Killeen: $5,000,000 for Lake Belton Water Treatment Plant at Fort Hood

City of Kingsville: $1,700,000 for Kingsville Fire & Rescue Facility at NAS Kingsville

Tom Green County: $2,000,000 for Fire Station Conversion at Goodfellow AFB

Tom Green County: $1,295,400 for Expeditionary Readiness Training Center Expansion at Goodfellow AFB

The Texas Military Preparedness Commission in the Office of the Governor advises both the Governor and the Legislature on both defense and military issues. Their goal is to preserve, protect, expand and attract new military installations and assets in Texas.