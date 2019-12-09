WACO, Texas — Veterans and their family members will have better access to mental health treatment thanks to a $500,000 grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans' Assistance, according to a press release sent by Baylor Scott and White Health Thursday.

The money will benefit the Warriors Research Institute, a Baylor Scott and White Research Institute center.

“We are honored that the Texas Veterans Commission chose to support these convenient, effective treatments for veterans and veteran family members,” said Suzy Gulliver, PhD, Warriors Research Institute director. “Now veterans and their family members across the entire state will have additional access to these mental health services.”

The Statewide Evidence-Based Telehealth Treatment will build on the success of Vet PaTHs, a pilot program which focused on peer support and telehealth for Central Texas veterans, according to the press release.

Through a telehealth clinic, participants can speak directly with providers via live video conferencing on computers or mobile devices. The program is administered by clinicians who have had military and veteran cultural awareness training, including consultations with an experienced war veteran and licensed mental health professional.

"Our successful Vet PaTHs pilot demonstrated this treatment format as a great match for this population,” said Eric Meyer, PhD, Warriors Research Institute associate director. “The vast majority of feedback we received from both veterans and family members showed substantial improvements in quality of life as a result of these services.”

Veterans or family members interested in participating in the Statewide Evidence-Based Telehealth Treatment program can reach WRI at (254) 716-6208 or wri@bswhealth.org.

