Happening Today | Veteran job fair looking to fill positions

A pop-up career center will also be available for resumes and cover letter help

KILLEEN, Texas — A veteran-focused job fair is happening Thursday in Central Texans for veterans looking to get back into the workforce and for those transitioning out of the military into civilian life.

The 10th Annual Hiring Red, White and You Job Fair is a statewide event and is free to attend. It's designed to assist veterans, service members and their spouses with their next career opportunity. The event over the last nine years has helped hundreds of thousands find work, including nearly 3,000 same day hires.

“Veterans are good candidates for many good jobs. The skills, experience, and training veterans receive in the military have a positive influence on the Texas Workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Texas employers participating in TWC’s Hiring, Red, White & You! events recognize this, too.”

According to Central Texas Workforce Solutions, the national unemployment rate in 2020 for all veterans was 6.5 percent. In contrast, for those veterans who served in the military since September 2001, the unemployment rate was higher at 7.3 percent. There are over 1.5 million total veterans throughout Texas, which has the highest state population of veterans in the country.

Jennifer Brady, of Central Texas Workforce Solutions and a veteran herself, said the anxiety and mental health drain that can occur while looking for work is understandable and they are here to help

"A lot of our staff members are veterans themselves and they really truly understand from a first person perspective how much uncertainly there is, how much anxiety can play into it in finding, just not a new career, but a whole new life," Brady said.