FORT HOOD, Texas —

You might be hearing loud booms outside, but they are nothing to be afraid of. These booms are a result of artillery fire training at Fort Hood.

"1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, are firing 105mm and 155mm artillery shells from Fort Hood Training Areas 50 and 51, located on the west side for the range into the Fort Hood Range Impact Area 94, which is in the center of the range," Thomas Rheinlander, Fort Hood Director of Public Affairs, said. "Residents surrounding the post will hear loud booms due to sounds of the firing bouncing off cloud cover."

According to Rheinlander, this training is scheduled to end on Thursday.

