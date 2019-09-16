KILLEEN, Texas — SSG Nicole Wadlington has been away from her family for months, stationed in Bethesda, MD at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and is preparing for a year-long deployment to Korea.

"I've deployed three times and every time you're away from your family, it doesn't get any easier," she said after surprising her third grade son, Brian Wadlington, at Saegert Elementary in Killeen.

Nicole said she talks with Brian almost every day and he thought she was already deployed to Korea.

SSG Wadlington said her deployment was supposed to happen awhile ago, but her stay at Walter Reed in Maryland was extended.

"I know that when I was walking to the door, I already wanted to cry and I hadn't even seen his face," she said. "They told me exactly where he was going to be sitting and I was like, where is he, the emotions were just flowing and I just wanted to cry."

SSG Wadlington has seven years left in the military, which is something she is proud to do.

"Sometimes, I wonder is it really worth it," she said. "But yes, it is, I'm doing this for my children and for my family. I want Brian to know that hard work pays off. He comes from two parents that love serving their country."

Nicole says seeing her son today will make going to Korea a little easier.

"Oh, it's going to make it so much easier. I plan on going to Build-A-Bear and building a bear for my kids so that they can have my voice when I'm gone," she said.

SSG Wadlington is expected to deploy next month.

