TEMPLE, Texas — The Central Texas VA Hospital in Temple will a Last Roll Call Sunday to remember the some of the veterans from the area who passed away this year.

The event will honor the 348 Central Texas veterans who have died from March 1 through May 31 this year.

The service is a chance for friends and family still grieving for their lost veterans to receive closure. It also served as an opportunity for the public to pay their final respects.

Around 900 family members and friends were expected to attend the memorial service but more are welcome.

The service will take place at the Olin E. Teague Veterans' Medical Center at the large covered area immediately behind the Emergency Department.

The service is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Sunday.

