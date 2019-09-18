The III Corps Headquarters has taken over in the Middle East as forces in Iraq and Syria continue to push back against Isis insurgents.

Several training bases are set up throughout the region and over 250 troops have been deployed to advise and assist Iraq security and the Syrian Democratic forces.

Colonel Myles B. Caggins told 6 News the continued training of Iraqi and Syrian forces is the main objective

"ISIS remains a threat in the region and they do have desires to retake territory. By maintaining pressure on them and busting up their networks, that's what's been most successful” Colonel Caggins said. “We have to maintain the offensive against them and not enable them to start mask forces and be a threat to cities and towns."

Colonel Caggins also said that since the end of March, Isis has been working to regain strength. He said Iraqi forces have been successful in their fight against Isis, but Americans will continue to assist where it’s needed over the next year.

