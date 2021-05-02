Military wife leading others on a pathway to success

Esther Inman went from food stamps to running a six figure business as a virtual assistant.

TEMPLE, Texas — The road to success takes hard work and dedication, but it also takes a commitment to looking in the mirror and realizing that wanting to make a change is the first step.

Esther Inman had to face that reality not long ago and she's turned that moment into a successful business. She is now eager to show other military spouses that they don’t have to give up their career for their family.

"I run my own online agency building online courses for influencers called The Content Bank and took that to six figures while running our virtual assistant internship programs. Launching your new Virtual Assistant gig, expanding into an agency, digital products and balancing it all as a mom and spouse is my specialty," she said.

Inman's message is especially relevant now, as the pandemic has hit women hard, with nearly 2.2 million women leaving the job force since last January. One in four are considering taking a step back in their careers or leaving their jobs entirely.