More victims coming forward for help after #IAmVanessaGuillen Campaign

A local support organization AWARE Central Texas says they've seen more people asking for help in the last few weeks.

KILLEEN, Texas — Army Officials told reporters Thursday that their is still no evidence Vanessa Guillen was harassed. But the #IAmVenessaGuillen campaign has already inspired others to come forward with stories of their own.

AWARE Central Texas, which aids victims of harassment, assault, and family violence, told 6 News Thursday their has been a noticeable uptick of people speaking out in just the last three weeks.

“We’ve seen individuals, about a 20 percent increase, in the last couple weeks. It may be that. It may be the fact that we have been vocal with the Texas Association against Sexual Assault. Letting individuals know that we are here along with families in Crisis," AWARE Executive Director Misty Biddick said.

Biddick told 6 News she served in the Military as a chemical operations specialist many years ago. Biddick said their has been great strides made with the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention, or (SHARP), Program at posts like Fort Hood since that time. Still, Biddick said speaking up against harassment as a solider or spouse continues to be too daunting for many.

"As an adult we don't want to talk about the things that happened to us," Biddick said. "Imagine an 18 or 19 year old kids that has suffered victimization, going to talk to somebody and knowing that that information was going to be given to multiple people in their command. That's daunting. I wouldn't want to do that either."

Biddick said any program must establish trust for the victim to work. She said AWARE can often provide that confidential place of support to military families that worry they don't have another option.

"The healing can begin when they start talking and telling the story. We are not going to force them to make a report. We're here to assist them. Help them navigate the process," Biddick said.

Biddick said AWARE provides a 24-7 hotline for victims at 254 813 0968

July 1st, Fort Hood announced its local SHARP program would be inspected by an Army Forces Command Inspector General team, following claims made by Guillen's family. The press release stated III Corps senior leaders at Fort Hood requested the inspection themselves.

At a Thursday press conference, Ford Hood officials said they had looked into all leads related to the sexual harassment allegations and had not found any proof harassment occurred. Officials said they asked for the inspection to be as thorough as possible and build trust with their soldiers.