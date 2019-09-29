TEMPLE, Texas — National Gold Star Mother's and Family Day is a day for the public to recognize and honor those who have lost a son or daughter while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Terry Hardin is one such mom.

Her son Kevin died after the Humvee he was riding in was attacked in Iraq.

"There's no words to describe it," Terry said. "It is the worst unimaginable pain ever. Yes, it's been almost seven years since Kevin passed, and not one day has gotten any easier."

Kevin was a combat medic stationed at Ft. Hood with the 1st Cavalry Division.

Terry said he was two weeks from coming home when the attack happened.

Kevin wasn't killed in action, but he died less than five years later from the injuries he sustained in the attack.

Terry said Kevin's death was the result of with shrapnel that was in embedded his head during the 2007 attack. She said it was inoperable.

Kevin stayed at Walter Reed Medical Center for more than two years and underwent 32 surgeries before his death.

"It came as a total shock when he passed away," Terry said. "We thought that since he had gone through so much at Walter Reed, he was going to be okay."

When Kevin was medically discharged from the Army, his father was dying of cancer. He came back to Central Texas hoping to begin the rest of his life somewhere he loved and spend time with his mom.

"He felt such a connection to the area there and to his buddies with the 1st Cav," she said. "He didn't want to leave."

Almost eight years after Kevin died, Terry said she is carrying on his memory.

She said she wants the public to know we can't forget the men and women who have given their lives for our country.

"Never forget our children," she said. "I think my biggest fear is that when I'm gone and my sons are gone, that Kevin will be forgotten. I don't ever want him to be forgotten."

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM: