Notes of Love | Neighbors welcome veteran and family to new China Spring home with open arms

Felipe Tremillo and his family were gifted a home during 'Operation Welcome Home' in February. The home isn't done yet, but the family was greeted with notes of love

CHINA SPRING, Texas — The walls are going up at the new home of Felipe and Tina Tremillo and while it's not yet complete, their new neighbors are welcoming them with open arms.

"It's such an overwhelming feeling. So much love and seeing all the quotes, the blessings, the congratulatory, it's all surreal," said Tina.

The home, which broke ground in February, is made possible by Operation FINALLY HOME, a nonprofit organization with a mission of providing homes to members of the military, first responders and widows of the fallen.

The Tremillos took a tour of their soon-to-finished home Wednesday and read the messages left by those they never met. Bible verses, "thank you" messages and countless blessings were written on the studs of their new home, forever to be there long after the walls have been sealed.

"I think it's just going to echo further than just an expression or how we feel, I think it's just going to echo forever and every day we're going to talk about this," Felipe said.

Felipe and Tina said this was a day they got to share with their children, a chance to teach them the lesson of just being a good person above all else.

"I'm so blessed and thankful that my kids are able to experience this from the community. I am from here and they are able to see, 'Wow, the community got behind him and the stepped up for all of us, our family,'" Felipe said.

While the words written and read aloud are endless, this Marine veteran, who now suffers from PTSD following his 12 years of service to our country, said there are five words that mean more to him than any others inside his new home.

"When people say 'Thank you for your service,' it echoes inside me more than they understand. It's not just a quote that we just spit out," he said. "It's such an important thing and I understand it now because I was able to serve."