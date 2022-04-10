New Commanding General of III Armored Corps takes over on Fort Hood

Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe assumes the duties from Lt. Gen. Pat White.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT HOOD, Texas — U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe took over as commander of III Armored Corps on Fort Hood Tuesday morning.

Lt. Gen. Pat White led the change of command ceremony at the III Armored Corps Headquarters Flagpole.

Bernabe served as the commander of the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, according the Fort Hood Press Center. Bernabe was promoted to lieutenant general before the ceremony.

He also served as deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Europe.

Bernabe graduated in 1992 from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

According to the press center, this is his second time serving on Fort Hood. He commanded the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division and on rotation to Korea, from 2014 to 2016.