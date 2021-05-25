Psychedelic mushrooms could bring new hope for those with PTSD if Texas house bill passes

Clinical trials could follow if House Bill 1802 is enacted.

TEMPLE, Texas — Veterans who struggle with PTSD could soon have an alternative if House Bill 1802 is passed in Austin by Texas lawmakers, including Bell County representative Brad Buckley.

"This bill to me, it's impressive to me that the legislature is thinking outside the box to bringing care to people who really deserve that care," said retired Col. Jeff Yarvis, PhD., an Associate Professor of Social Work at Texas A&M University Central Texas.

The bill would allow for the use of psilocybin, the hallucinogen found in psychedelic mushrooms, to treat those suffering from PTSD. Psilocybin recently received breakthrough designation from the FDA for use to treat depression.

"I'm all for that. I'm all for a veteran getting any help that they can get but be honest with him," said David Villarreal, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who suffers from PTSD. "Be honest with him because I don't want, a year from now, we're taking away your gun rights or medications."

Yarvis said he's hopeful for the study, if it should come to fruition, and thinks it holds promise.

"For those who've been in treatment, been frustrated and haven't had success, this is another opportunity to find success," he said.

According to the National Library of Medicine and the National Institutes of Health, there are several trials being conducted in both Europe and the United States with psilocybin and LSD-assisted psychotherapy.

Yarvis, who suffered with PTSD following 30 years in the military, is asking lawmakers to be diligent in this process and if they vote to green light the clinical trials, do it only because it's the right thing, not the next thing in trying to help our veterans.

"Don't just pass it because it might look good that we're taking care of veterans," he said. "If it is good and it is actually performing, then I highly encourage them to support, but if the evidence isn't there, I'll tell them to use restraint and wait until there is."

Villarreal, a five-time stroke survivor who lives with chronic pain, said the more he thought about the bill and FDA oversight, the more he believed it could be a good thing. He does hope, one day, to live a pain-free life and maybe, just maybe, this could help him, too.