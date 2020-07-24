Passion project featuring Vanessa Guillen to stream live online Saturday

Guillen's sisters and attorney are expected to appear

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The disappearance and death of Specialist Vanessa Guillen has shocked the conscious of America from the beginning and has turned a glaring light on sexual assault and harassment inside the United States military, and that light is being shown even brighter this Saturday during a live stream at 4 p.m.

Zuleyka Silver, a well-documented actress, is hosting a livestream on Facebook and YouTube, asking others to join the "critical conversation against sexual assault in the military."

"Vanessa signed up to defend our country and our rights when she enlisted. Tragically, she was robbed from the opportunity to do so," Silver posted to her Facebook page Thursday." And now it’s our turn to take the baton that was passed to us as a nation when she went missing on April 22, 2020 and the Find Vanessa Guillen search began."

According to Silver, there will be several military members who have come forward with their #IAmVanessaGuillen stories that will also be featured on the live stream. Guillen's sisters and family attorney Natalie Khawam will also join the program, which you can watch and join in on here.

Silver posted, "Tune in, bring your questions and comments for an opportunity to have them featured during the live stream. Be ready to LISTEN, LEARN and most of all TAKE ACTION."

She added, too, that Spc. Vanessa Guillen is not the first, but she can be the last.