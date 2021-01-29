Current, former soldiers launch program aimed at equipping service members with life skills

The goal is to create stronger soldiers for today's armed forces by developing courses teaching life skills.

TEMPLE, Texas — Life Skills for Soldiers is not just a passion project, it's a way of life for a group of Army veterans who saw too often the best soldiers fall through the cracks and were ill-equipped with valuable skills to survive, not only in the Army, but in the civilian world.

The founder of Life Skills for Soldiers, Brendan Duebner, said he's seen too many soldiers who lack basic life skills, which causes extra stress and burden on themselves and their families.

The program currently offers courses on budgeting, investing, choosing a credit card and buying a car.

For more information on the program, how you can sign up and also volunteer, you can visit them online, here.