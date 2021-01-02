PTSD and COVID-19: Helping veterans who face incredible hardships

A survey in 2020 by the Wounded Warrior Project found that more than half of veterans said their mental health has worsened during the pandemic.

TEMPLE, Texas — Tonight at 6 and 10, learn more on how this book can help veterans who may be struggling with PTSD during the pandemic.

Some veterans face incredible challenges after leaving the military, like coping with mental health issues, depression, struggling to find employment and re-establishing relationships and PTSD.

A survey in 2020 by the Wounded Warrior Project found that more than half of veterans said their mental health has worsened during the pandemic.

Eric Power, an active combat veteran, knows the struggle and sacrifices of civilian veterans and wrote a book Don't Shoot Your Future Self, a story of self-discovery that shared the keys to overcoming some of the greatest challenges in life for a promising future.

Tonight at 6 and 10, 6 News reporter Bary Roy tells us the story of this book and just how it can teach those who may be struggling and need help to live their best life.