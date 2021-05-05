Rep. Roger Williams discusses Fort Hood challenges with local Killeen leaders

KILLEEN, Texas — Rep. Rogers Williams was in Killeen Wednesday for a Fort Hood Community Roundtable.
Williams met with elected officials, veterans and law enforcement to discuss challenges associated with Fort Hood, the military and the surrounding community.
The meeting comes less than a week after the U.S. Army Forces Command released the findings of a 15-6 Investigation that focused on how Fort Hood leadership responded to the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
Guillen was killed April 22 in an armory room on post by fellow soldier Spc. Aaron Robinson, according to a criminal complaint. Her remains were not found until June 30 near the Leon River in Bell County.