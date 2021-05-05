Rep. Roger Williams discusses Fort Hood challenges with local Killeen leaders

Rep. Roger Williams met with veterans, law enforcement and elected officials to discuss challenges related to Fort Hood.

Williams met with elected officials, veterans and law enforcement to discuss challenges associated with Fort Hood, the military and the surrounding community.

The meeting comes less than a week after the U.S. Army Forces Command released the findings of a 15-6 Investigation that focused on how Fort Hood leadership responded to the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.