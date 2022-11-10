Reward offered for information in death of Fort Hood soldier

Sgt. Jesse Cruz died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 13

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a $5,000 reward for information in the death of a Fort Hood soldier.

Sgt. Jesse Cruz died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Aug. 13 after leaving Joker's Bar and Grill in Killeen.

According to the report, Cruz lost control of his motorcycle on Clear Creek Road just before Mohawk Drive. He was reportedly thrown from his motorcycle into the road, where he was struck by a car which fled the scene.

Investigators are asking for any information to help identify the vehicle or driver in the accident. The vehicle was described as a silver or dark gray 2004-2008 sedan model Acura TL.

Investigators say that the vehicle would have had damage to the front passenger side, although it could have been repaired by now.

The Central Texas Field Office is working with the Killeen Police Department on the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Army CID Central Texas Field Office at 254-319-0718, crime stoppers at 254-526-8477 or online at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html .

Those wishing to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable.

No additional information of this incident is being released to protect the integrity of the investigation.