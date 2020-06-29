Secretary of the Army, Congressional members address Vanessa Guillen's case

"We are doing everything in our power to get her back and will not stop until we do," Secretary McCarthy said.

Missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen's case has gained attention across the country over the last two months. The case now has attention from a number of national officials.

On Monday, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy addressed Vanessa's case on Facebook.

"We are very concerned for the welfare of PFC Vanessa Guillen and we fully understand the frustration felt by the family, friends and fellow Soldiers of Vanessa," Secretary McCarthy said. "We are doing everything in our power to get her back and will not stop until we do."

Secretary McCarthy shared a link to a page of the Army's website labeled "Help us find Vanessa Guillen". On the site there is a list of frequently asked questions, information about Vanessa and past press releases.

Under the list of frequently asked questions, Congressional officials addressed the case. The website said the comments are impressions of a June 23 meeting between Fort Hood officials, Congressman John Carter, Congressional staff members from Senator Ted Cruz, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Congressman Roger Williams, and members of Vanessa Guillén’s family.

Senator Ted Cruz's comments:

“I want to thank Fort Hood leadership for briefing my staff on the investigation into Pfc. Vanessa Guillén’s disappearance,” said Senator Ted Cruz. “I hope we will have answers about what happened soon, and we will continue to provide any assistance we can.

Congressman John Carter's comments:

“The disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillén is a heartbreaking situation, and our community is praying for her safe return,” said Representative John Carter. “I appreciate Ft. Hood for their ongoing efforts to keep me and my team updated on the extensive search for Pfc. Guillén. I will continue working with Representative Garcia and Fort Hood to ensure that every effort persists to find Vanessa and bring her home.”

Congressman Roger Williams' comments:

“I want to thank Col. Ralph Overland and the Army Criminal Investigation Division agents for briefing us on the latest developments and efforts in the search for Pfc. Vanessa Guillén, said Representative Roger Williams. “I continue to closely monitor the situation and communicate with Fort Hood leadership as the investigation into her disappearance continues. My prayers are with the Guillén family and all of those working around the clock to bring one of our nation’s heroes home.”

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia: