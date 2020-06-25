Sexual assault advocates call Vanessa Guillen case example of military's disregard for victims

Two Bell County organizations that advocate for sexual assault victims called Fort Hood's handling of Vanessa Guillen's sexual harassment claim "unacceptable."

FORT HOOD, Texas — State and local sexual assault advocates called the handling of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen's case an example of a systemic problem within the U.S. military and how it handles assault, harassment and rape.

The statement came in a press release Thursday from the leaders of Aware Central Texas and Families in Crisis, both of which are in Bell County, and the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault.

Guillen was last seen April 22 in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division announced June 18 it was opening an investigation into claims Guillen was sexually harassed. Guillen's famly said she told them it was coming from her sergeant.

"We are equally disturbed by the inaction from the military; the United States Army took nearly two full months before addressing Vanessa’s disappearance publicly and taking the allegation of sexual harassment seriously. This is unacceptable," the press release said.

The release said Guillen's story is "all too familiar and similar to civilian

stories - disclosures are met with resistance, disbelief, victim blame and no justice."

"We must acknowledge that Vanessa’s case is also emblematic of a larger, systemic problem within the United States Military: a sheer disregard for the assault, harassment, and rape that too many victims experience while serving their country," the press release said.