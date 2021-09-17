Sisters in Arms event inspires soldiers on Fort Hood

The event was meant to provide a safe and respectful forum to share experiences and insights with the hope of cultivating future leaders.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Behind every success story is another story behind it. That is what nearly 300 soldiers learned Friday at a 'Sisters in Arms' event on Fort Hood.

The event was meant to provide a safe and respectful forum to share experiences and insights to cultivate future leaders.

Army leaders took off their uniforms to show that they too are real people. They are breast cancers survivors, women born addicted to drugs, and women who have endured failure.

“People go through stuff all the time. We are all human. We all go through things, so understand you are not alone,” said event organizer Sfc. Latoya Greene.

Another purpose of the event was to foster career development and bring soldiers together to interact with senior female mentors who achieved the goals they may want to achieve.

"Very seldom do you ever get to see them express what they have gone through and the trials and tribulations, but also the amazing accomplishments they've done on a platform like this,” said Sgt. Crystal Barnes. “To see this it was motivational, inspiring, and just amazing."

Sisters in Arms happens monthly on the squadron or battalion level. Friday was the first of a large magnitude. Greene hopes this will help the next generation of leaders.

"All leaders have something they can share,” said Greene. "Hopefully, everyone seeing these great leaders showing their transparency... You never know who you will inspire. You just have to share your story."

