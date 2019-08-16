FORT HOOD, Texas — A soldier from the Indiana Army National Guard died after a training accident on Fort Hood.

The soldier died at 10 p.m. Thursday after being injured in a tactical vehicle accident in a Fort Hood training area, according to a release from the Army.

The name of the soldier will not be released until family members are notified.

The accident is being investigated by the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center from Fort Rucker, Alabama.

Other Military Matters stories people are reading on KCENTV.com:

Voices of the Brave: How a U.S. Army couple opened their spa in Waco

WWII Veteran, Pearl Harbor survivor remembers 'V-J Day'

Non-profit offers help to service members, military families affected by disaster

Local veteran athletes prepare for Valor Games 2019