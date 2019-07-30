FORT HOOD, Texas — A two-day competition kicked off on Fort Hood Tuesday during Transportation Week, which fosters pride in the Trasportation Corp throughout the installation.

"It's an opportunity for them to build camaraderie among transporters they wouldn't normally get to see," said SFC Jose Rivera with the 96th TC. "You know, not just transporters though, but across the installation."

Two soldiers with the 154th are competed on the first day of competition.

Sgt. Robert Flowers and Spc. Christopher Carter are working together to conduct proper tie-down procedures of a military track vehicle onto the back of a HET.

Flowers said it's these drills that make him and the soldiers around him better when it counts the most.

"It was a morale building competition," he said. "For me, getting out and doing your job so, when I get overseas or anywhere else, I'll be more proficient. It's just good practice."

Tuesday's challenge was for the 154th. It didn't go as smooth as they'd hoped it would.

It was a small mistake, but its result was doubling the time they hoped to have met for the competition.

Carter said they both failed to complete a preventative maintenance check and service. Missing that learning experience cost them time on their mission.

While the situation could be frustrating, Carter said the teamwork it takes to find a solution is invaluable.

"When you're working with the right person, you're both able to conquer and dominate those faults," Carter said.

Flowers agreed and said there's always room for improvement.

"Always getting better. Push yourself everyday," Flowers said. "You limit yourself or you can go as far as you want to go when you have a good team around you. It's always good to have a good team."