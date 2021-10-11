Sport Clips offer free haircuts for Central Texas Veterans

The company was founded in Georgetown in 1993 and has a lot of locations throughout Central Texas.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — One of the companies helping to make Thursday's USO telethon possible on Veterans Day was Sport Clips. As a way to say thank you to Veterans, Sports Clips gave out free haircuts to those who served.



The USO telethon was held at Fort Hood. Six news Anchors Kris Radcliff and Leslie Draffin had the honor of hosting this event. The USO is a place for servicemen and women to find employment, entertainment, food, and a place to relax.

“It is just a way for us to say thank you and give back to them,” said Roxy Arce, Manager at the Sport Clips Harker Heights location. “Our founder Gordon Logan is a Vietnam veteran himself, and a big supporter of our nation’s military. He sets the example, and we like to follow that.”

“I think it is amazing,” said Navy Veteran Aaron Burwell. “Vets do a lot, and to get support when you come home is important to a lot of guys and girls. I think it is amazing when local businesses do stuff to support the vets.”

Also on Thursday, for every haircut done, one dollar was donated to the Happy Hero program.

