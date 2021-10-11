Temple police spread Christmas cheer with Blue Santa Program

Temple PD are currently taking applications for families who are in need of Christmas magic this holiday.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are looking forward to spreading the Christmas cheer this year with the Blue Santa program. According to Temple PD, the Nov. 19 deadline for families who want to participate is right around the corner.

The Blue Santa Program, according to police, provides donated Christmas gifts for children age 14 and under.

If you meet requirements you are eligible to register.

To be eligible for an application, citizens must meet the following requirements:

Live in Temple

Provide proof of residency

Children age verification

Police Chief, Shawn Reynolds says Temple PD looks forward to helping many families in need this holiday season.

“As the holiday season is upon us, the Blue Santa program provides an opportunity to assist families in need,” he said. “We have received applications to date and look forward to helping as many families in need.”

If you'd like to register your family, Temple PD says Blue Santa applications can be picked up at the department's lobby, on 209 E. Ave. A.

Want to Donate?

Temple PD says they will also be accepting monetary or new unwrapped toy donations for Blue Santa. Donations can be dropped off at the department's lobby.