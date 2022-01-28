Texas Department of Public Safety announces the death of Special Agent Anthony Carlos "AC" Salas

Salas died after being injured in a tragic accident near Eagle Pass on Jan. 21.

Texas Department of Public Safety has announced the death of Special Agent Anthony Carlos "AC" Salas, he was 37. Salas died after being injured in a tragic accident near Eagle Pass on Jan. 21.

The special agent was working tactical operations with the U.S. Border Patrol Unit when he was involved in a car crash around 7:30 p.m.

Salas was later taken to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center in Eagle Pass, before he was taken to University Hospital in San Antonio, where he died.

DPS Director Steven McCraw says there are no words to express how devasting this loss is for the department and state.

“Special Agent Salas was a tremendous part of this department and showed incredible bravery and sacrifice in protecting this state. We ask that you take a moment to honor his life and keep the Salas family, his friends and colleagues in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Salas joined the DPS in July 2013, initially stationed in McKinney. In 2015, he transferred to El Paso, and in 2019, Salas was promoted to Criminal Investigations Division special agent, according to the department.

He was also a member of the DPS West Texas Special Response Team and routinely participated in special operations, the department adds.