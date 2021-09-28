Unaccompanied Veteran to be buried in Killeen

The public is invited to join the Veterans Land Board in providing military honors officials say

KILLEEN, Texas — According to officials, the Veterans Land Board is asking the public to attend a funeral of an unaccompanied soldier who will be buried in Killeen Tuesday.

A1C Randy Sirois served in the United States Air Force from Mar. 5, 1971, to May. 5, 1974, according to a Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Facebook post.

According to officials, Siroirs was not identified or claimed by the next of kin or family, making him an unaccompanied soldier

Sirois served his country, receiving awards for his work. According to officials, the Air Force veteran received the National Defense Service Medal.

At the funeral, Veterans Land on Board will accept the United States flag on his behalf.

Officials say Sirois will also receive military honors.