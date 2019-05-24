FORT HOOD, Texas — The U.S. Army selected Maj. Gen. Robert "Pat" White as the new commanding general of III Corps and Fort Hood, according to a press release from Fort Hood.

The U.S. Senate confirmed White on Thursday for his appointment to the rank of lieutenant general and new assignment on Fort Hood.

A change of command ceremony is set for 9:30 a.m. June 5 on Fort Hood's Sadowski Field.

Lt. Gen. Paul Funk will be promoted to four stars and serve as commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command after he leaves Fort Hood.

White was the director of operations for the United States European Command. He and his wife will move from Stuttgart, Germany to Fort Hood by the end of the month.

