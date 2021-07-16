Veteran, realtor holding seminar to teach other veterans about homeownership

The seminar will be at Fire Base Brewing in Temple from Saturday, July 17 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and the first beer, Wilson said, is on the house.

TEMPLE, Texas — Jeremy Wilson is a proud Army veteran and spent ten years in different parts of the world, including Germany, Bosnia and Korea.

"During my service, it really started to click in about what it was about and it became more than just about me and what my needs were. One of the things they drill into you is a team concept," Wilson said.

These days, Wilson is working with the People 1st Realty team and is in his second year as a realtor. It's a continuation, he said, of a life of service that also saw him work as a corrections officer after the military.

"It seems that no matter what I've done, it's always been about service, whether it's to Country, to State and now to my community," Wilson told 6 News.

As a veteran, he said he's had many conversations with other veterans about homeownership and living that slice of the American Dream, but said he's found many of the baffled, confused and turned away from using the VA Loan altogether.

"I'll talk to a veteran and ask them if they are looking to buy a home and they do but they say they want to use their VA loan but they aren't being accepted. I don't know where that's coming from, that's not my experience," Wilson said.

Wilson said it just isn't right to see so many turned away from using a loan system they've earned the right to use. He did say it's not automatic they'll be approved just because they're a veteran but what he's hearing some say is they are just being denied across the board.

"I still think the VA loan is the best loan on the market when you compare it to a conventional loan or an FHA loan so what I want to do and what the team wants to do is help veterans understand what's available for them," Wilson said. "The VA Loan for vets, I mean, that's the best thing for them."

On Saturday, July 17, Wilson and his team at People 1st Realty, will be hosting a free hour-long seminar for veterans go help them understand the VA Loan and to answer any questions they have. The seminar will be at Fire Base Brewing in Temple from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and the first beer, Wilson said, is on the house.

Above all else, Wilson said this is the least he and the team at People 1st can do as they help veterans live an American Dream with a white picket fence, after all.