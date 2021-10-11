Veterans Day 2021: Freebies, deals across Central Texas

Here's a list of free meals and other deals for current or former military members.

TEMPLE, Texas — Organizations and businesses across Central Texas are honoring those who have served our country for Veterans Day on Thursday Nov. 11 with some freebies and deals.

To redeem the deals, you must be active or former military member and ready to show Military ID. Some deals may be only at participating locations.

Here's a list of some places offering free meals or other deals all across Central Texas: