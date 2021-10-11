Veterans Day 2021: Freebies, deals across Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Organizations and businesses across Central Texas are honoring those who have served our country for Veterans Day on Thursday Nov. 11 with some freebies and deals.
To redeem the deals, you must be active or former military member and ready to show Military ID. Some deals may be only at participating locations.
Here's a list of some places offering free meals or other deals all across Central Texas:
- Miller's Smokehouse, Belton
- Vista Real Estate is providing lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Texas Tires Killen
- Denny's
- Free Build Your Own Grand Slam, dine-in only from 5 a.m. to noon
- Apple Bee's
- Free meal from select menu, dine-in only
- BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
- Free meal from select menu, dine-in only
- IHOP
- Free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes, dine-in only
- Wendy's
- Free breakfast combo during breakfast hours
- Starbucks
- A free tall hot brewed coffee
- Olive Garden
- Free entrée from select menu, dine-in only
- Plucker's Wing Bar
- Free meal up to $16 value, dine-in only
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries
- Cotton Patch Café
- Free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken, dine-in only
- Golden Corral
- Free meal from 5 p.m. to close, dine-in only
- Great Clips