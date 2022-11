Inclement weather on Friday has led the City of Waco to cancel their event.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco has cancelled the 2022 Veterans Day Parade due to inclement weather on Friday, Nov. 11.

The event was set to start at 11 a.m.

This decision comes after a heavy downpour of rain and hail hit the central Texas area Friday morning.

Killeen and Belton have also cancelled their parades for the same reasons.