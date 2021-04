Register now to compete in a virtual 5K run, walk or roll that benefits USO Fort Hood.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The first USO Fort Hood Virtual 5k run, walk and roll sponsored by GEICO is open for registration.

Registered runners can track their race and upload their results to the leaderboard on the race page. Prizes will be awarded to the top three runners on the leaderboard.

Entries can be made from May 28-31. It's open to anyone no matter their age.

All the money raised will go toward USO Fort Hood.