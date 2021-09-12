Waco K9 Facility receives $20K from Waco Foundation, potentially another $40K with your help

Whitehaven Canine is asking the public's help in raising $20,000, a donation Waco Foundation says they will match after recently giving the facility $20k.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Foundation has announced its donation of $20,000 to a local K9 training facility. The facility, Whitehaven Canine Evaluators, are now asking for the public's help in raising an additional $40,000 in funds.

The Waco Foundation says it will donate an additional $20,000 in matching funds if Whitehaven is able to raise $20,000 in community donations.

The money, the facility says, will be used to help veterans and build a new training facility to help train dogs as officers and emotional support dogs.