Waco PD to hold private funeral service for fallen K9

K9 Kempi enjoyed his last year in retirement before his death due to medical complications. Funeral services will be held on Dec. 16.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department will be hosting a private funeral on Dec. 16 for K9 Kempi.

Kempi was diagnosed with a brain tumor and passed away back in November from medical complications. According to police, Kempi had been enjoying his last year in retirement before his death.

Kempi began his work with the Waco Police Department in March of 2014, according to Waco PD. After being involved in a tragic helicopter crash that ended with the death of his partner, Kempi was later given to a shelter. There he was chosen by Waco PD to carry out his career as a certified dual-purpose canine.

Waco PD says that Kempi's death is a hard loss for the department.

"K9s are just as valued as officers at the Waco Police Department and loved by not only those at WPD but in the community as well. This is a hard loss for all and K9 Kempi will truly be missed."