KILLEEN, Texas — A Fort Hood soldier just back from his deployment to Korea surprised his kids at their schools Friday morning.

The day started for SSG Matthew Sanford at his 11-year-old daughter Natalie's school, Audie Murphy Middle.

Natalie was called to the library under the impression she had a missing library book.

Instead, her mom Caren was waiting in the hallway and her dad was around the corner.

Natalie was speechless and just rushed into her dad's arms.

Sanford then went to Meadows Elementary School to surprise his other three kids one at a time.

The first surprise came for his youngest, 3-year-old Kinsley, followed by 10-year-old Kourtnie and finally 7-year-old Lucas.

They were all brought to the library where dad was waiting.

"I thought it wasn't real," said Kourtnie. "I thought it was a different person when he said 'Hi.' So, I had to stand there a little bit and look at him. I was really happy to see my dad."

Sanford had been in Korea for nine months. This was his fifth deployment.

